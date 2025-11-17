Palo Alto Networks Sees Demand Rebound As Customers Expand Their Use Of The Platform

Channel checks indicate that demand for Palo Alto Networks Inc's (NASDAQ:PANW) solutions rose sequentially in the fiscal first quarter, according to BTIG.

The Palo Alto Networks Analyst: Analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating and price target of $248.

The Palo Alto Networks Thesis: The company should be able to meet the high end of its NGS ARR (next-generation security annual recurring revenue) target for fiscal 2026, Powell said in the note.

Checks indicate that Palo Alto Networks would be able to sustain growth of 12%-15%, he added.

"Five of our contacts highlighted that PANW is doing a better job selling the platform and stated that momentum with multi product deals is improving," which is what stood out the most relative to checks conducted six months ago, the analyst wrote.

Insights on Palo Alto Networks' ability to upsell CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) into its installed base "was encouraging," he further stated.

PANW Price Action: Palo Alto Networks shares were down 0.65% at $203.91 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Palo Alto Networks, a leader in cybersecurity software, has a market cap of $138.02 billion and a notably high P/E ratio of 128.28, reflecting strong growth expectations in a sector increasingly vital for global digital infrastructure.

The stock’s 52-week range indicates it is currently closer to its high, suggesting robust investor confidence amid rising cybersecurity threats worldwide.

