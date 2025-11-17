On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) , which is scheduled to release quarterly earnings next week.

Analysts expect Zscaler to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share, up from 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. The cloud security company expects quarterly earnings at $773.86 million. A year ago, Zscaler reported $627.96 million a year earlier.

Zscaler Gains Momentum

As enterprise demand for Zero Trust and AI-driven security rises, analysts at Wedbush have raised their price target for Zscaler to $350. Zscaler is expanding AI capabilities — including the Red Canary and SPLX acquisitions — and growing traction in programs like Z-Flex and ZDX.

With a nearly $51-billion market cap and shares near a 52-week high, Zscaler is increasingly seen as a major beneficiary of the AI security boom.

Brian Belski, founder, CEO and chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, named Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Raymond James Financial, on Oct. 22, posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.82 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.727 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.625 billion.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, several analysts, including Evercore ISI Group, Morgan Stanley, UBS and TD Cowen, raised their price targets on the stock on Nov. 13.

Price Action:

Raymond James Financial shares fell 1.5% to close at $158.73 on Friday.

Zscaler fell 3% to close at $299.45 during the session.

Palo Alto rose 0.2% to settle at $205.25 on Friday.

