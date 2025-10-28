This Boot Barn Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz downgraded the rating for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) from Buy to Neutral. Boot Barn shares closed at $202.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia downgraded Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $47 to $40. Cadence Bank shares closed at $38.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst William Pickering downgraded Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Outperform to Market Perform but raised the price target from $14 to $14.5. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $14.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi downgraded Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Outperform to Sector Perform and slashed the price target from $21 to $14. Intellia Therapeutics closed at $14.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae downgraded Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $75 to $72. Avidity Biosciences shares closed at $70.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BOOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.