5 Energy Stocks With Strong Upward Momentum To Consider

Speculative trading has been a significant force behind October's zigzagging markets, causing asset prices to gyrate wildly even in places you don't expect to see volatility.

Sure, we expect cryptocurrency to swing wildly, and meme stocks and speculative industries, such as quantum computing, are typically subject to fickle trends as well.

However, gold and silver have also experienced massive rallies followed by severe pullbacks, and traditionally low-beta sectors like energy have seen wild trading across certain areas.

Today, we'll be looking at five breakout energy sector stocks currently experiencing strong upward momentum (i.e., at least a 98 score on the Benzinga Edge Momentum scale) and see whether the stocks have room to rally some more.

5 Breakout Stocks. Every Friday. Before The Crowd Knows

The Whisper Index uncovers stocks on the verge of major moves—before the mainstream catches on. It's how we spotted Insmed, Sprouts, and Uber before their 20%+ gains. This week's new picks drop Friday—will you see them first or hear about them later? Get My Edge

Oklo Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 99.38

Oklo (NASDAQ:OKLO) has been the poster child for this record rally in energy stocks, despite the company having no profits to speak of and continuing to burn through cash at a staggering rate. Oklo doesn't project its first profit until 2027 at the earliest, so right now the tailwinds for the now $17 billion are all about potential over substance. But that potential remains strong, thanks to an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to advance nuclear energy initiatives and the ever-increasing power needs of AI data centers. And did we mention OpenAI's Sam Altman is one of the largest OKLO shareholders?

Oklo reported Q2 2025 earnings after the market closed on August 11, announcing a wider-than-expected loss of 18 cents per share (compared to the -0.11 EPS estimate). But the poor earnings figure did nothing to dampen investor enthusiasm, as the stock is up more than 90% in the last three months. For most of 2025, OKLO shares have found support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). This week's selloff has brought the price back down toward this level. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now comfortably below the Overbought threshold and speculative traders flushed out, there could be a buying opportunity if the 50-day SMA once again proves to be a strong support pillar.

Energy Fuels Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 98.45

The “UUUU” in Energy Fuels’ (NASDAQ:UUUU) ticker stands for uranium, because this U.S.-based miner operates two of the country's most reliable production facilities in Wyoming and Utah. It also mines for rare earth minerals, which are becoming increasingly crucial to key industries such as automotive manufacturing and AI. Energy Fuels has been one of the prime beneficiaries of the federal government's nuclear energy push. UUUU’s stock is up more than 300% year-to-date (YTD).

Unlike Oklo, Energy Fuels has revenue to report, but it remains unprofitable and consistently misses earnings projections. Q2 was particularly poor, with revenue more than 60% below expectations and a wider-than-anticipated EPS loss. Despite the big miss, UUUU shares received two significant price target increases from analysts this month, including a new Street-high $27.50 target from H.C. Wainwright. The stock continues to push higher with strong (albeit choppy) bullish momentum, and appears to have support at the 50-day SMA.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 99.67

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE) is a clean energy firm that manufactures the Bloom Energy Server, a self-sufficient generator that can run on hydrogen, natural gas, or biogas. Bloom builds, installs, and maintains this system for industrial clients, which provides a consistent revenue stream. The company reported approximately $1.6 billion in annual sales last year, and its market cap is closing in on $22 billion. And unlike UUUU and OKLO, Bloom actually reported positive earnings that beat projections in Q2 ($0.10 EPS vs. $0.04 expected).

The recent surge in BE shares was triggered by its new partnership with Brookfield Renewable Partners. Under the deal, Brookfield will provide financing for an AI infrastructure project using Bloom Energy Servers, enabling Bloom to maintain a low debt burden and expand its cash flow. In recent sessions, BE shares have pulled back following a tremendous 240% rally over the last three months. Investors are likely taking profits following the record rally, but the bullish momentum remains in place, and the stock has both fundamental and technical tailwinds behind it.

Centrus Energy Corp.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 98.93

Another play on federal nuclear energy initiatives is Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU), a $7 billion provider of low-enriched uranium (LEU) services based in Bethesda, Maryland. Its location makes it a natural bidder for government contracts, and the company earned more than $430 million in sales last year. Centrus beat top and bottom line projections during its Q2 2025 earnings release, and its stock is now up more than 350% YTD.

LEU shares are currently experiencing a harsh pullback (down 16% last Wednesday alone), but this could present an opportunity to open new positions. The stock's long-term trend still looks strong with the price above the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, along with ample support at the 50-day. The RSI showed the stock was Overbought, and this likely contributed to its decline as the market flushed speculative stocks en masse this week. Keep an eye on the 50-day SMA as a potential entry point.

Amprius Technologies Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 99.39

The one small-cap entry on our list is Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), which manufactures and sells silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries. The company's market cap sits just under $1.5 billion, and it reported only $24 million in sales in 2024, primarily to aviation and auto industry clients. Amprius is yet to turn a profit, but its losses are narrowing, and it has started to beat analysts’ expectations consistently come earnings season. In Q2 2025, the company lost just 5 cents per share, compared with an expected 8 cents per share. The $15.07 million in revenue was also the highest quarterly figure in the company's history.

AMPX shares are up more than 300% YTD, but have actually lost 5% so far in October as the rally stalls. This see-saw trading period could be short-lived, however. Bulls have been fiercely defending the 50-day SMA since the breakout in June, and now that the RSI is back under 70, the next leg upward can commence.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock