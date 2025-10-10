The Trump administration's claim that taking Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism in children left Americans confused.

According to a new KFF tracking poll:

About three-quarters (77%) of adults say they heard the claim, but most remain uncertain whether it's true.

Only 4% believe the statement is "definitely true”

35% call it "definitely false."

The rest fall in between, labeling it "probably true" or "probably false."

Most Republicans — including over half of Republican women — believe the Tylenol claim is at least "probably true”

Nearly six in ten Democrats (59%) reject it as "definitely false."

Tylenol maker Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) continues to defend the medicine’s safety.

Last month, President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced new federal actions linking the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from medical experts. No causal link between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and autism has been established since further research has been inconclusive.

Although a 2019 study found that higher acetaminophen levels in umbilical cord blood at birth were associated with increased autism and ADHD risk. But a 2024 JAMA study covering nearly 2.5 million births in Sweden reported no increased autism risk.

At the same time, public opinion of Kennedy Jr. is increasingly polarized. The KFF poll finds that 59% of adults disapprove of his job performance. And up to 62% disapprove of his handling of vaccine policy. Approval among Republicans stands at 74%, compared to just 13% among Democrats.

Despite Kennedy’s stated focus on combating childhood disease, Kennedy's moves have coincided with declining trust in public health institutions. Just half of Americans now say they trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "a great deal" or "fair amount.” That’s the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

By contrast, eight in ten adults say they trust their doctors for reliable vaccine information. About 64% and 69% express confidence in the American Medical Association (AMA) and Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), respectively.

Yet, these groups' exclusion from federal roles and conflicting state-level vaccine policies have only fueled confusion.

The KFF findings underscore how partisan politics, shifting guidance, and health misinformation continue to erode public confidence in U.S. health leadership — leaving Americans uncertain about whom to trust.

