White House Highlights A Controversial 2017 Tylenol Tweet On Its Usage During Pregnancy: 'We Actually Don't Recommend…'

A 2017 post by Tylenol on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted by White House has fueled a buzz around President Donald Trump‘s claim that the drug is linked with autism in kids.

HHS, White House Reshare 2017 Tylenol Tweet

The Department of Health and Human Services and the White House on Wednesday shared a March 2017 tweet from the official Tylenol account, reigniting the debate about the potential link between the popular pain reliever and autism.

The tweet in question was a response to a customer’s now-deleted tweet, which suggested Tylenol not recommended for use during pregnancy. The tweet, which was eight years old, did not specifically talk about autism, though.

“No caption needed,” posted the HHS account on X.

Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE), the parent company of Tylenol, issued a statement on Thursday, asserting that the tweet was being “taken out of context.” The company emphasized that the tweet was an “incomplete” response and did not reflect their complete guidance on the safe use of Tylenol during pregnancy.

However, the company still chose not to explain the reason or the “context” behind its 2017 tweet and reiterated that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is considered the safest pain reliever during pregnancy.

Studies Divided Over Prenatal Acetaminophen And Autism Link

This resurfacing of the 2017 tweet has reignited the debate surrounding the potential link between acetaminophen and autism. The controversy began when Trump, in a press conference, advised pregnant women to avoid acetaminophen, citing studies suggesting a possible connection to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and ADHD. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said Monday that research has “not established a causal relationship”.

However, an August 2025 study published by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, U.S, supported evidence of a link between prenatal Acetaminophen use and higher autism & ADHD risk. The Mount Sinai-led team analyzed 46 studies and drew on data from over 100,000 participants across several countries.

Kenvue Stock Tumbles Amid Litigation Fears, HHS Urges Caution

This warning led to a significant drop in Kenvue’s stock and sparked fears of potential litigation. CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned that Trump’s warning could lead to a “nightmare of potential litigation” for Kenvue, causing the company’s stock to plunge over 11% in the past 5 days.

Meanwhile, the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that the agency plans to roll out a nationwide campaign urging clinicians to prescribe the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible duration during pregnancy.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Kenvue has a weak price trend over the short, medium and long term. It also has a poor momentum ranking of 9.67%. Check the detailed report here.

