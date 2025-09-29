Cipher Mining Stock Is Rising Monday: What's Going On?

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares are trending on Monday amid positive analyst coverage. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Mining on Monday and raised its price target to $14. Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $12 to $16.

The price target increase from Canaccord comes after the firm raised its target from $9 to $12 earlier this month. Canaccord continues to lift its target as shares continue to rally. Cipher Mining stock is up approximately 51% over the past month, according to Benzinga Pro.

Other recent analyst changes include a price target increase to $8 from Macquarie and a price target increase from $6 to $12 from JPMorgan. Arete Research also initiated coverage earlier this month with a price target of $24.

Cipher Mining has a consensus Buy rating from analysts with an average 12-month price target of $10.54.

CIFR Analysis: Cipher Mining shares show strong momentum with a recent price increase indicating bullish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 70.12, suggesting the stock is nearing overbought conditions.

The market structure displays a series of higher highs and higher lows, confirming an uptrend. A potential bullish flag pattern is forming, with consolidation between $11.50 and $12.00, which could lead to further upside if the resistance is broken.

The MACD shows a bullish crossover, with the signal line at 0.15 and the MACD line at 0.25, indicating positive momentum. Benzinga Edge rankings show a strong Momentum ranking of 98.6/100.

CIFR Price Action: Cipher Mining shares were up 3.49% at $11.87 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

