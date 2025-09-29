Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 29, 2025 7:58 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine After 'Eventful Weekend Action'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are ticking higher on Monday morning, led by Bitcoin rebounding to $112,000.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$112,172.59
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,125.58
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$207.04
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.85
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2309
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001182

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 87,737 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $345.03 million.    
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $418.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $248.3 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Scient notes Bitcoin closed the week strong but is stalling at key resistance near $112,000 ahead of the monthly close.

The rally from recent lows filled prior gaps, yet underlying support levels remain untested, leaving the recent bottom somewhat uncertain.

A flip above $112,000 could set a push toward $117,000, while failure may trigger a retrace toward the $107,000 range.

Ted Pillows highlights that Bitcoin's recent uptick was largely fueled by short covering, similar to Ethereum.

For sustained momentum, BTC requires a daily close above $113,500; otherwise, a revisit of recent lows is likely.

For Ethereum, Scient sees signs of a potential low forming a broader bottom structure.

A dip below $3,800 could present strong add opportunities, with safer entries in the $3,700–$3,800 range supported by weekly order blocks and the 0.75 Fibonacci pocket.

Upside strength requires reclaiming the $4,200 1D MSS level; failure keeps ETH in choppy territory.

Early October will be critical for ETH and the broader market.

AltcoinGordon anticipates a sharp, aggressive next leg higher. Traders need to position themselves early, as entering late risks chasing the move.

GreyBTC observed a new higher low for Solana targeting fresh all-time highs in Q4. Strong SOL momentum could lift meme coins and broader market sentiment.

Cas Abbe noted Dogecoin is nearing a golden cross. Historically, such setups signal the start of Altseason, with a move above $0.33 potentially triggering widespread altcoin rallies.

Image: Shutterstock

