Six Flags Entertainment Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN posted downbeat sales for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported second-quarter sales of $930.39 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents, down from 40 cents in the year-ago period. On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings per share of 99 cents, which compared with $1.08 in the year-ago period.

"The start of the 2025 season, including our second quarter results reported today, fell significantly short of our expectations, a disappointing outcome given the solid progress we achieved post-merger with smart, early-stage initiatives coupled with a very compelling capital program designed to kickstart the 2025 season and perpetuate the momentum we had created over the second half of 2024," said Six Flags CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Six Flags trimmed its 2025 EBITDA projection to a range of $860 million to $910 million. The company cited weaker-than-expected season pass sales and ongoing economic uncertainty as the primary drivers of the revision.

The company noted that the smaller 2025 season pass base will continue to represent a headwind on demand, potentially limiting attendance upside until later in the year as the 2026 season pass program ramps up.

Six Flags shares rose 2.5% to $24.92 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Six Flags following earnings announcement.

Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $41 to $25.

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $30.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained Six Flags Entertainment with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $27.

Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained Six Flags Entertainment with a Buy and lowered the price target from $48 to $43.

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $30 to $23.

