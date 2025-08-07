Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In Q3

As of Aug. 7, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Coherent Corp COHR

On Aug. 4, Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained Coherent with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $92 to $97. The company's stock jumped around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $113.60.

RSI Value: 73.8

73.8 COHR Price Action: Shares of Coherent gained 1.5% to close at $107.15 on Wednesday.

Corning Inc GLW

On Aug. 6,, Corning announced an expanded partnership with Apple Inc AAPL to make precision glass for Apple products. "Corning is a storied American company, and we're thrilled to work together to build the largest and most advanced production line ever created for smartphone glass," said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. The company's stock gained around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $64.41.

RSI Value: 84.4

84.4 GLW Price Action: Shares of Corning gained 1.3% to close at $63.98 on Wednesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings

