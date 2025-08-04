These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

On Friday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN reported upbeat second-quarter earnings.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $12.89 per share, up 12% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $8.57. The company reported sales of $3.68 billion, up 4% year over year, beating the consensus of $3.29 billion.

Regeneron expects a 2025 GAAP gross margin of approximately 83%, compared to the prior guidance of 83%–84%. The company expects an adjusted gross margin of approximately 86%, compared to the prior guidance of 86%–87%.

“Regeneron had a strong quarter, marked by significant growth in U.S. sales of EYLEA HD and global sales of Dupixent and Libtayo along with multiple regulatory approvals,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.9% to trade at $563.62 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals following earnings announcement.

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $810 to $815.

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $688 to $695.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $754 to $761.

