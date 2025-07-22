Zions Bancorp Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation ZION reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $838.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $810.38 million.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, said, “We’re very pleased with the quarter’s strong financial results, with earnings per share up 27% over the prior year period, and adjusted pre-provision net revenue up 14%. The net interest margin continued to improve, increasing to 3.17% from 2.98% a year ago, and customer-related noninterest income rose 7%.”

Zions Bancorp shares gained 0.9% to trade at $57.07 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zions Bancorp following earnings announcement.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded Zions Bancorp from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $45 to $60.

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained the stock with a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $57 to $62.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $66.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Elian maintained Zions Bancorp with a Neutral and raised the price target from $55 to $63.

Baird analyst David George maintained the stock with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $60 to $65.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained Zions Bancorp with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $66.

Photo via Shutterstock