Amazon To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $535 to $540. Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks maintained a Buy rating. Domino’s shares closed at $462.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for PG&E Corporation PCG from $22 to $20. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating. PG&E shares closed at $13.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Calix, Inc. CALX price target from $56 to $65. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Calix shares closed at $53.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX from $30 to $37. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brady Gailey maintained a Market Perform rating. Veritex shares closed at $32.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted the price target for Valero Energy Corporation VLO from $118 to $140. TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Valero Energy shares closed at $146.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised Etsy, Inc. ETSY price target from $40 to $47. Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained a Hold rating. Etsy shares settled at $60.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $460 to $490. Bernstein analyst Danilo Gargiulo maintained a Market Perform rating. Domino’s shares closed at $462.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $233 to $270. BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $229.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG from $27 to $30. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Penguin Solutions shares settled at $24.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased ServiceTitan, Inc. TTAN price target from $125 to $150. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating. ServiceTitan shares closed at $113.97 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AMZN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$229.900.26%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.90
Growth
97.21
Quality
67.12
Value
49.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm