Dow Jumps 200 Points; US Wholesale Inventories Fall 0.3% In May

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.
Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.46% to 44,442.42 while the NASDAQ gained 0.95% to 20,611.65. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.60% to 6,262.70.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 1.6% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.6%.
Top Headline
U.S. wholesale inventories declined by 0.3% month-over-month to $905.5 billion in May in-line with the preliminary estimate and compared to a 0.1% increase in the previous month.
Equities Trading UP
- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI shares shot up 242% to $1.1463. The stock's surge comes on the heels of a development in the healthcare sector. Calidi Biotherapeutics has been making headlines for its innovative approaches to cancer treatment.
- Shares of SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP got a boost, surging 203% to $1.36 after the company was awarded an HK$88.5 million hospital contract.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares were also up, gaining 150% to $6.65 after the company announced it received a notice of allowance for the U.S. patent application covering GIMOTI in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of Gastroparesis.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. PHH shares dropped 53% to $1.4001.
- Shares of RxSight, Inc. RXST were down 40% to $7.68 after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M.
- Blue Gold Limited BGL was down, falling 33% to $36.50.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $67.82 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,315.70.
Silver traded down 0.5% to $36.575 on Wednesday, while copper fell 3% to $5.5145.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.4% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.13% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.21%.
Economics
