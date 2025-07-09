Dow Jumps 200 Points; US Wholesale Inventories Fall 0.3% In May

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.46% to 44,442.42 while the NASDAQ gained 0.95% to 20,611.65. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.60% to 6,262.70.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.6%.

Top Headline

U.S. wholesale inventories declined by 0.3% month-over-month to $905.5 billion in May in-line with the preliminary estimate and compared to a 0.1% increase in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP



Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI shares shot up 242% to $1.1463. The stock's surge comes on the heels of a development in the healthcare sector. Calidi Biotherapeutics has been making headlines for its innovative approaches to cancer treatment.

shares shot up 242% to $1.1463. The stock's surge comes on the heels of a development in the healthcare sector. Calidi Biotherapeutics has been making headlines for its innovative approaches to cancer treatment. Shares of SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP got a boost, surging 203% to $1.36 after the company was awarded an HK$88.5 million hospital contract.

got a boost, surging 203% to $1.36 after the company was awarded an HK$88.5 million hospital contract. Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares were also up, gaining 150% to $6.65 after the company announced it received a notice of allowance for the U.S. patent application covering GIMOTI in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of Gastroparesis.

Equities Trading DOWN

Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. PHH shares dropped 53% to $1.4001.

shares dropped 53% to $1.4001. Shares of RxSight, Inc. RXST were down 40% to $7.68 after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M.

were down 40% to $7.68 after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M. Blue Gold Limited BGL was down, falling 33% to $36.50.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $67.82 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,315.70.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $36.575 on Wednesday, while copper fell 3% to $5.5145.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.13% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.21%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock