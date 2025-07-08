US Stocks Mixed; Small Business Sentiment Falls In June

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.
Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 44,309.37 while the NASDAQ gained 0.07% to 20,426.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.06% to 6,226.07.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks dipped by 1.5%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA shares shot up 159% to $8.95 after the company announced it will be granted a US patent titled “Radio Frequency Applicator”.
- Shares of ProKidney Corp. PROK got a boost, surging 113% to $1.2911 after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.
- Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK shares were also up, gaining 64% to $4.17.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited SKBL shares dropped 28% to $1.1053.
- Shares of MaxsMaking Inc. MAMK were down 26% to $2.7387
- Above Food Ingredients Inc. ABVE was down, falling 25% to $0.5101. Above Food announced merged with Palm Global.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $67.75 while gold traded down 0.6% at $3,323.90.
Silver traded down 0.5% to $36.735 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.6% to $4.9965.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.6% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 1.09%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.32%.
Economics
- The US Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased 1.6% month-over-month for June, following a 1.4% decline in May.
- The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 98.6 in June from 98.8 in May and compared to market estimates of 98.7.
