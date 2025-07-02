July 2, 2025 1:13 AM 2 min read

Why Has The Pudgy Penguins Token Shot Up 50% In The Past Week?

While Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have been moving sideways and offering traders little excitement, a cryptocurrency connected to the non-fungible token space has been quietly surging up the price charts.

What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) soared 50% over the week, becoming the market's biggest gainer. The coin added over $350 million to its capitalization in this period.

The gulf between PENGU and the rest of the market could be gauged by the fact that the second-biggest gainer, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, could only rise 6.79% over the last week.

Moreover, in the past 24 hours, PENGU was the only meme coin in the green

See Also: Why Crypto Investors Are Receiving Internal Revenue Service Warning Letters

The rally has been primarily driven by the Canary PENGU ETF filing, a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle that proposes holding PENGU tokens (80-95%) and Pudgy Penguins NFTs (5-15%). 

The filing was submitted by Canary Capital, a cryptocurrency asset trading and management firm that also seeks to list ETFs tracking larger-cap coins like XRP XRP/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD

Price Action:  At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $107,894.79, up 1.38% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

