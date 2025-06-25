Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Torrid Holdings Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.18% to 43,011.70 while the NASDAQ gained 0.20% to 19,953.27. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.02% to 6,093.14.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 5.836 million barrels in the week ended June 20, compared to market estimates of a 0.75 million barrel fall.

Equities Trading UP



Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares shot up 59% to $0.2968 after the company announced FDA clearance of its investigational new drug application for REYOBIQ to treat childhood brain cancer.

Shares of QuantumScape Corporation QS got a boost, surging 36% to $5.88 after the company achieved a key 2025 milestone by successfully integrating its advanced Cobra separator process into baseline cell production.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares were also up, gaining 49% to $0.5362 after the company announced it is taking strategic actions to regain Nasdaq compliance.

Equities Trading DOWN

Lifeward Ltd. LFWD shares dropped 38% to $0.6015 after the company announced the pricing of a $2.6 million public offering of 4 million shares and warrants at a combined price of $0.65 per share and associated ordinary warrant.

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc CURV were down 37% to $3.1900 after the company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 10 million shares at $3.50 per share.

Allot Ltd. ALLT was down, falling 17% to $8.01 after the company announced the pricing of its $40 million public offering of 5 million shares at $8.00 per shares.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $65.99 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,343.80.

Silver traded up 1% to $36.070 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.9605.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.74%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.59%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.46%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.61% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.76% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.39%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.23%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.04% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.85%.

Economics

Sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. dipped by 13.7% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 623,000 units in May.

U.S. building permits declined by 2% to an annualized rate of 1.394 million in May.

U.S. volume of mortgage applications increased by 1.1% from the previous week in the week ending June 20.

