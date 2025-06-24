June 24, 2025 8:29 AM 1 min read

This Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS analyst Marcus Cole initiated coverage on Amrize Ltd AMRZ with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $53. Amrize shares closed at $51.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital GLXY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Galaxy Digital shares closed at $18.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $3.5. Cardiff Oncology shares closed at $3.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMLX stock? Here's what analysts think:

