Vizsla Silver, COMPASS Pathways And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a $100 million bought deal financing.

Vizsla Silver shares dipped 7.2% to $3.05 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares dipped 30.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after jumping over 158% on Friday.

shares dipped 30.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after jumping over 158% on Friday. COMPASS Pathways pl c CMPS fell 24.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Compass Pathways said it successfully achieved primary endpoint in first Phase 3 trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.

c fell 24.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Compass Pathways said it successfully achieved primary endpoint in first Phase 3 trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. SS Innovations International, Inc. SSII fell 20.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 42% on Friday.

fell 20.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 42% on Friday. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC declined 11.9% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Friday.

declined 11.9% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT fell 5.7% to $17.79 in pre-market trading.

fell 5.7% to $17.79 in pre-market trading. Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ fell 5.6% to $39.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.

