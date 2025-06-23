Vizsla Silver, COMPASS Pathways And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.1% on Monday.
Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a $100 million bought deal financing.
Vizsla Silver shares dipped 7.2% to $3.05 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares dipped 30.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after jumping over 158% on Friday.
- COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS fell 24.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading. Compass Pathways said it successfully achieved primary endpoint in first Phase 3 trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.
- SS Innovations International, Inc. SSII fell 20.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 42% on Friday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC declined 11.9% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Friday.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT fell 5.7% to $17.79 in pre-market trading.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ fell 5.6% to $39.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
