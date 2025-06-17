China Leads Global Nuclear Warhead Growth, Arsenal Nears 600, Could Reach 1,500 By 2035: Report

China is growing its nuclear arsenal more rapidly than any other country in the world, according to a new report.

What Happened: Newly released research by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that China now possesses at least 600 nuclear warheads, with "around 100 per year being added to the stockpile since 2023."

According to the Guardian, the pace of this buildup suggests China could hold 1,500 warheads by 2035, nearing the number of deployed warheads held by the U.S. and Russia.

At a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun declined to comment on the report, but stated: "China has always adhered to the nuclear strategy of self-defence, always maintained its nuclear forces at the minimum level required for national security, and has not participated in the arms race."

Guo also restated China's nuclear policy: "China adheres to a policy of not being the first to use nuclear weapons at any time, and that China would not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear armed states."

"China will continue to firmly commit to safeguarding its legitimate security interests and maintaining world peace and stability," he added.

Why It Matters: SIPRI observes that while China still lags far behind the U.S. and Russia in overall nuclear inventories—5,177 and 5,459 warheads, respectively—the current trend indicates that the country is shifting gears after years of disarmament.

"The era of reductions in the number of nuclear weapons in the world, which had lasted since the end of the cold war, is coming to an end," said Hans M. Kristensen, associate senior fellow at SIPRI.

Currently, China is thought to have 24 warheads that are "already placed on missiles or located in bases with operational forces," meaning they could be deployed at short notice. The report also highlights extensive construction of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) facilities in northern desert regions and three mountainous eastern sites.

China's increasing nuclear capability is of strategic importance in the context of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

SIPRI also noted that the global nuclear arsenal has increased to 12,241 warheads and underscored the need for new control measures for the rapidly accelerating nuclear arms race.

