Joby Aviation Stock Is Flying Today: What's Driving The Action?

Joby Aviation Inc JOBY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the closing of a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor Corp TM.

What Happened: Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi company Joby announced that it closed on the first $250 million tranche of its previously announced strategic investment from Toyota, strengthening the long-term collaboration between the two companies.

The funding is expected to support certification and commercial production of Joby’s electric air taxi and also brings the companies closer to a strategic manufacturing alliance.

“We’re already seeing the benefit of working with Toyota in streamlining manufacturing processes and optimizing design,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby.

“This is an important next step in our alliance with Toyota to scale the promise of electric flight. With this capital and Toyota’s legendary production expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to scale cutting-edge design and manufacturing to meet the demands of our partners and customers.”

JOBY Price Action: Joby has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72. Joby Aviation shares were up 13.9% at $7.83 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Joby Aviation.