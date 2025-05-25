Trump Makes Light Of Assassination Attempt At Exclusive Memecoin Investor Dinner: 'That Brings Back Some Not-Such-Good Memories'

On Thursday at a private dinner for investors in the $TRUMP memecoin, President Donald Trump joked about the attempt on his life. The event, which took place at Trump’s Virginia golf club, has been the subject of criticism from both political sides.

What Happened: During the event, Trump made light of the July 2024 attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a balloon popped in the audience. The crowd responded with laughter and chants reminiscent of the incident.

The dinner was closed to the public and press, and took place amidst critique of the crypto-venture, which many view as a blatant scheme for Trump’s enrichment. The footage of the event was obtained by Mediaite.

"My ear!" Trump quipped in reference to the shot that grazed him during his rally. "That was amazing, very strange noise. That brings back some not-such-good memories."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the event, stating that Trump was attending during his “personal time” and not in his capacity as head of state.

Also Read: Poll Shows Trump’s Approval Rating Underwater on Nearly Everything From Economy to Abortion

However, attendees reported dissatisfaction with the service and Trump’s lack of engagement with the majority of guests, who paid an average of $1.7 million per seat.

Trump’s joke about the assassination attempt was not the only one he made during the evening, as he also made light of former President Joe Biden.

Why It Matters: The event has raised eyebrows due to its secretive nature and the high cost of attendance.

Critics argue that the $TRUMP memecoin venture is a clear attempt by the former president to enrich himself, while supporters see it as a legitimate investment opportunity.

The fact that Trump chose to joke about a serious event such as an assassination attempt has also drawn criticism, further fueling the controversy surrounding the dinner.

Read Next

Trump’s Apple Tariff Threat Hits Stock Hard, But Here’s Why iPhones Can’t Just Be ‘Made in America’

Image: Shutterstock/MikeDotta