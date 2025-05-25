Jon Stewart recently expressed apprehension regarding President Donald Trump‘s actions amidst ongoing lawsuits and tributes from media companies and billionaires.

What Happened: Stewart, on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week, depicted Trump as a “king” accepting “tributes” from media companies and billionaires. He expressed fear that Trump might opt to “burn our f—ing country down for the insurance money.”

Stewart’s remarks followed Trump’s lawsuit against the media house CBS, accusing the network of election interference due to the alleged deceptive editing of an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. CBS has refuted any dishonest editing and is currently in mediation with Trump’s team.

This lawsuit has triggered significant changes within CBS, including the exit of “60 Minutes” producer Bill Owens. This development comes as CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, is in the process of seeking approval for a merger with Skydance.

During the podcast, Stewart also highlighted the potential $50 million settlement from the CBS lawsuit, drawing parallels with other large amounts Trump has received, such as the $40 million deal between Amazon and First Lady Melania Trump for a documentary, and the $15 million ABC News paid to Trump in a defamation suit.

Stewart criticized media companies settling with the president, calling it an “awful precedent,” and expressed worry about what Trump’s subsequent actions might be.

Why It Matters: Stewart’s concerns reflect the growing unease among some sections of the public regarding the influence of media companies and billionaires on political figures. The potential implications of Trump’s lawsuits and the subsequent settlements could set a precedent for future interactions between media companies and political figures.

Furthermore, the ongoing legal battles and their outcomes could have significant impacts on the media landscape and the political climate in the United States.

