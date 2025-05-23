Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Stock Slips As EU Tariff Threat Raises Retaliation Risk For US Agriculture

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM shares fell 1.1% to $47.42 Friday morning following renewed fears of a U.S.-EU trade war. The decline came after President Donald Trump proposed a sweeping 50% tariff on all European Union imports, igniting investor concern over potential retaliatory measures that could target American agricultural exports.

What To Know: ADM, a global agribusiness powerhouse, relies heavily on international trade to move its soybeans, corn and processed food ingredients.

Europe represents a significant export market for ADM’s commodities and bio-based products and any retaliatory EU tariffs could sharply restrict market access for U.S. agricultural firms.

Moreover, the uncertainty threatens to disrupt supply chains and weigh on crop prices, two factors that directly impact ADM’s margins.

The tariff threat arrives at a delicate moment for global trade, with slowing growth already pressuring commodity markets. ADM's global footprint, particularly in grain trading and oilseed processing, makes it vulnerable to geopolitical trade shifts.

Investors appear to be pricing in the risk of a tit-for-tat tariff escalation that could hurt U.S. exporters like ADM more than European firms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ADM has a 52-week high of $66.08 and a 52-week low of $40.98.