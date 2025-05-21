AppLovin (APP) Surges 62% Over Past Month On Stellar Q1 Earnings, Strong Outlook

Applovin Corp APP has garnered considerable attention from both investors and traders in recent sessions. This heightened interest is largely attributed to the company’s first-quarter results, released on May 7, which exceeded market expectations.

What To Know: AppLovin announced first-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion, surpassing consensus estimates of $1.38 billion and representing 40% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS of $1.67 also exceeded forecasts.

The advertising segment was a key driver, exhibiting 71% revenue growth and record 81% EBITDA margins. Furthermore, the company provided robust second-quarter guidance, projecting ad revenue between $1.195 billion and $1.215 billion and adjusted EBITDA from $970 million to $990 million, both well above Street expectations.

Analysts responded favorably, with BofA reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $580 price target. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also raised their targets to $435 and $355, respectively, reflecting strong confidence in AppLovin’s continued performance and strategic focus on its high-margin advertising business.

Read Also: TJX Boosts Q1 Sales With More Shoppers, Says Tariffs Won’t Hurt 2026 Outlook

Price Action: AppLovin shares climbed 1.24% to $367.71 on Wednesday, extending a remarkable 62% gain over the past month.

How To Buy APP Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for AppLovin – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of AppLovin, which is trading at $362.35 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.28 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APP has a 52-week high of $525.15 and a 52-week low of $60.67.

Photo: Shutterstock