Altimmune (ALT) Stock Rises Amid Clinical Trial Progress: What's Going On?

Shares of Altimmune Inc ALT rose 5.8% to $5.82 on Tuesday afternoon, despite no new company-specific news for the session. The biotech stock is trending on the social media platform Stocktwits, possibly fueled by high short interest and investor excitement over recent clinical trial developments.

What To Know: On Monday, Altimmune announced it has enrolled the first subject in its RECLAIM Phase 2 trial evaluating pemvidutide for Alcohol Use Disorder. Pemvidutide, a dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist, is also being studied for MASH, obesity, and Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease.

RECLAIM will involve 100 subjects across 15 U.S. sites, with the primary endpoint focused on reducing heavy drinking days over 24 weeks.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has a short float of 22.58 million shares, representing 28.05% of float, indicating heavy short interest and potential for a short squeeze.

Altimmune's ongoing Phase 2b trial in MASH is expected to deliver topline results in the second-quarter, with its ALD trial set to begin enrollment in the third-quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ALT has a 52-week high of $11.16 and a 52-week low of $3.55.

