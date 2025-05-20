GOP Megadonor Ken Griffin Donates $15 Million, Lends Rare US Constitution And Bill Of Rights Ahead Of America's 250th Anniversary

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin is donating $15 million and lending his rare first editions of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights to Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

What Happened: The hedge fund billionaire’s gift represents the largest donation in the museum’s history and will fund two new galleries exploring America’s founding principles and its system of government, scheduled to open in 2026, reported The Observer.

Griffin’s loaned Constitution copy, purchased for a record $43.2 million in 2021 after outbidding a crypto collective, will be displayed alongside his first-edition Bill of Rights, which he acquired for $1.5 million.

“The remarkable prosperity of America over the past 250 years is a testament to the genius of the republic, as enshrined in our Constitution,” Griffin said in a statement.

See Also: Former US Diplomat Calls For Urgent Trump-Xi Jinping Talks As Trade Truce Deadline Nears, Slams ‘Horrible’ Lack Of US-China Contact

Why It Matters: Griffin’s historical focus comes following his recent warnings about current economic policies. The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party, megadonor has become increasingly vocal about economic concerns, recently warning that U.S. trade policies have “devolved into a nonsensical place” and risk America’s status as a global financial safe haven.

Griffin, whose firm manages $65 billion, told investors at a recent economic summit that markets are contracting too rapidly for substantial returns, advising them that “all you’re trying to do is tread water and not drown.”

The billionaire has specifically criticized President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies, warning they have “unleashed an era of crony capitalism” where the government picks “winners and losers.”

Image Via Shutterstock

Read Also:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.