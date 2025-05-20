Eric Trump Said Bitcoin Is The 'Greatest Hedge Against Hard Assets,' Even Though Real-Estate Is His 'Bread And Butter'

Eric Trump has a new hard-asset hedge, and it isn't a Manhattan skyscraper. "Bitcoin is truly digital gold. It’s the greatest hedge you can possibly have against hard assets," the Trump Organization executive vice president said in a recent interview.

What Happened: Trump, whose family fortune is rooted in bricks and mortar, rattled off Bitcoin's BTC/USD advantages in a recent interview with CNBC, where he said, "We are hard asset family… and that [Bitcoin] is completely liquid. You can transfer it anywhere around the world, you can take it anywhere around the world. 24 x 7, seven days a week… its an unbelievable store of value."

Real estate, he conceded, is "illiquid", selling a hotel "could take me 12 months"—whereas the cryptocurrency is "almost the perfect complement toward the world that we love so much."

His statement comes as Bitcoin trades near $106,000 and outperforms traditional havens like gold, which slipped below $3,220 an ounce on Tuesday, as per Trading Economics data.

Why It Matters: Trump's pivot isn't merely philosophical. He recently co-founded American Bitcoin, a mining venture set to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining and pursue a Nasdaq listing later this year. At the Consensus 2025 conference, he doubled down, declaring Bitcoin a "store of value" that beats real estate on speed and flexibility.

The embrace dovetails with President Donald Trump’s March executive order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the United States — a policy shift that has fanned institutional demand.

Former hedge fund manager and CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer recommends investors consider buying Bitcoin if they feel the recent Moody downgrade bug biting them hard.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded 0.14% lower at $105,454.50.

