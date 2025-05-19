Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) Stock Soars 240% On Phytanix Merger

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc PTIX surged 306% to $12.32 Monday morning following news of a definitive all-stock merger agreement with Phytanix Bio.

What To Know: The combined company, to be named Phytanix, will focus on treatments for central nervous system and stress-related disorders, boasting five preclinical assets and one clinical-stage peptide (PT-00114) already in the BLA pathway.

Phytanix's pipeline includes PHYX-001, a potassium channel modulator akin to XEN1101, and cannabinoid- and stilbenoid-based compounds targeting CNS, cardiometabolic, and anticonvulsant indications.

Under the deal, Phytanix shareholders received a mix of Protagenic common and preferred shares, plus warrants, in exchange for their equity. Post-merger, Phytanix shareholders will own 65% of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction closed May 16, with share conversions subject to Nasdaq stockholder approval.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PTIX has a 52-week high of $26.18 and a 52-week low of $2.35.