JD Vance's Poll Numbers at All-Time Low for a New VP, Breaking Kamala Harris Record

Vice President JD Vance‘s approval ratings are lower than any other new vice president, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, his immediate predecessor, who held the previous record low.

What Happened: The poll revealed that Vance is grappling with sinking favorability ratings in the early stages of his term. The vice presidential role is typically fraught with difficulties, as the vice president often has to deal with the president’s problems without having substantial political capital to set their own agenda.

Adding to Vance’s woes is President Donald Trump‘s recent refusal to endorse him as his preferred successor in a Fox News interview. There are also rumors that Donald Trump Jr. may run for president in 2028, which could further complicate Vance’s position.

Vance, who is the third-youngest vice president in U.S. history, had the least experience among vice presidential candidates in modern history when Trump selected him as his running mate. His media coverage has been largely eclipsed by Trump’s executive orders and Elon Musk‘s influence in the White House.

Bill Scher of Washington Monthly analyzed years of polling data and concluded that Vance’s favorability is worse than Harris’s at the same two-month mark and perhaps worse than any new vice president in the history of polling.

The Real Clear Politics average for Vance’s favorability currently stands at 41.7% favorable to 44.8% unfavorable.

With Trump keeping his options open for the 2028 election, Vance’s chances of winning over the MAGA base seem slim unless his poll numbers see a significant improvement. Vance’s current standing suggests he may face difficulties in establishing his own legacy and garnering support from GOP voters.

Why It Matters: The plummeting approval ratings for Vice President Vance are significant as they could potentially influence the political landscape for the 2028 elections. With rumors of Donald Trump Jr. considering a presidential run, the struggle for Vance to secure his position and establish his own legacy becomes even more challenging.

The coming months will be crucial for Vance as he attempts to turn the tide and regain the confidence of the GOP voters.

