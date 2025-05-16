Bit Digital (BTBT) Shares Surge Despite Mining Revenue Decline

Shares of Bit Digital Inc BTBT jumped 14.6% to $2.36 on Friday afternoon after the company reported its first-quarter results, showcasing momentum in its cloud and colocation businesses despite a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD mining revenue.

What To Know: Revenue totaled $25.1 million, beating analyst expectations of $24.89 million, but reflecting a 17% decline year-over-year. Cloud services revenue surged 84% to $14.8 million, now making up the majority of total revenue. Colocation services contributed $1.6 million following the Enovum acquisition.

In contrast, bitcoin mining revenue fell 64% to $7.8 million due to the 2024 halving event and reduced hash rate, now comprising just 31% of revenue versus 72% a year ago.

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $44.5 million, including $49.2 million in mark-to-market losses on digital assets. GAAP EPS was a loss of 32 cents, missing estimates.

Bit Digital continues expanding its AI infrastructure, signing new GPU contracts and rebranding its HPC business as WhiteFiber. Total liquidity stood at $141.4 million with no debt.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTBT has a 52-week high of $5.74 and a 52-week low of $1.69.