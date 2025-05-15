XPeng Inc XPEV released the official images of its new electric sports sedan XPENG P7 on Thursday.

Lead exterior designer Rafik Ferrag published the images of the new car, previously known as E29. The French designer, known for shaping the first-generation P7 in 2018, leads the creative vision behind this latest iteration.

The new XPENG P7 is a 5-seater sports sedan that XPeng’s research and development team developed over five years.

CEO He Xiaopeng describes it as a significant upgrade that blends AI-powered luxury, cutting-edge XPENG Turing Smart Driving, and an immersive smart cockpit.

XPeng has rapidly expanded across Asia, Australia, and Europe, with operations in more than 30 countries and regions.

Xpeng stock has surged over 81% year-to-date. In April, XPeng delivered 35,045 Smart EVs, marking a 273% increase and surpassing 30,000 units for the sixth consecutive month. Cumulative deliveries of XPeng MONA M03 had surpassed 100,000 units. The XPeng P7+ achieved its 50,000th vehicle production milestone in five months since its launch. For the first four months of 2025, XPeng delivered 129,053 Smart EVs, representing a 313% increase.

In April, XPeng made the global debut of its 2025 XPeng X9 model and a roadmap that connects smart EVs, flying cars, and humanoid robots under its AI Tech Tree platform.

XPeng’s homegrown Turing AI chip, which underpins products including autonomous vehicles and robotic platforms, is scheduled for mass production in mainland China by mid-2025. The AEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier, a modular flying vehicle, is expected to enter production in 2026.

The company also unveiled “IRON,” a humanoid robot.

XPeng debuted the X9 model. XPeng is preparing its Kunpeng Super Electric System for mass rollout by late 2025.

Price Actions: XPEV stock is down 1.87% at $20.52 premarket at the last check Thursday.

