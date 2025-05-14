Hims & Hers Stock Pulls Back After Strong Q1 Earnings, 115% Gain Over Past Month

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS shares fell 3.09% Wednesday morning to $62.02, giving back some of the recent gains following its strong first-quarter earnings report.

Despite the pullback, the stock remains up an impressive 115% over the past month as investor enthusiasm around the company's growth story continues.

What To Know: Last week, Hims & Hers reported first-quarter revenue of $586 million, a 111% increase year over year and well above Wall Street expectations.

Earnings per share came in at 20 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 12 cents. The company also reported subscriber growth of 38%, reaching 2.4 million.

While Hims issued a cautious second-quarter revenue forecast of $530 to $550 million, falling short of the $564.6 million analysts had projected, it reaffirmed its full-year guidance and long-term goal of $6.5 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Last Thursday, the company announced an upsized $870 million convertible note offering due in 2030, aimed at funding international expansion and strategic initiatives. The offering includes capped call features to reduce dilution and carries a conversion price of $70.67.

How To Buy HIMS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Hims & Hers Health – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HIMS has a 52-week high of $72.98 and a 52-week low of $13.47.