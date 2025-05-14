Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Wednesday

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd – ADR QNRX surged 31.1% to $8.34 on Wednesday morning following the release of promising initial data from its ongoing clinical study of QRX003 for Pediatric Peeling Skin Syndrome.

What To Know: After 12 weeks of treatment, the single enrolled patient showed significant improvements across key clinical measures. The Modified Ichthyosis Area Severity Index dropped from 36 to 12, while the Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) improved from "severe" to "mild."

Additionally, the Children's Dermatology Life Quality Index score improved from 19 to 11, indicating a better quality of life. QRX003 was well tolerated, with no adverse events reported, and the patient is expected to continue treatment with further evaluation planned at 24 weeks.

Quoin CEO Dr. Michael Myers called the two-grade improvement in severity "clinically meaningful" and emphasized QRX003's potential as the first approved therapy for this rare disease. The company says it is also continuing to advance QRX003 in late-stage trials for Netherton Syndrome.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, QNRX has a 52-week high of $54.95 and a 52-week low of $5.01.