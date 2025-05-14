As Nikki Haley Slams Trump's $400 Million Boeing Jet Gift From Qatar, Bill Ackman Cites National Security Implications: 'Only A Fool Would Not Accept This,' Says President

President Donald Trump defended Qatar’s offer of a Boeing Co. BA 747-8 jumbo jet reportedly valued at $400 million, dismissing critics and declaring that “only a fool would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.”

What Happened: Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley swiftly criticized the arrangement, warning that “accepting gifts from foreign nations is never a good practice” and “threatens intelligence and national security.”

Haley highlighted Qatar’s ties to terrorist organizations, adding that such an arrangement “implies the President and U.S. can be bought.”

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump emphasized the aircraft would be given to the U.S. Air Force, not to him personally, serving as a temporary Air Force One until delayed replacements arrive.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for free…,” Trump wrote.

Source: President Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square, questioned the inconsistency, asking why it was inappropriate for the Department of Defense to accept a plane from Qatar while “elite universities accept billions from Qatar.”

Ackman later clarified he opposed both practices. “And both have national security implications,” he added.

See Also: SMCI Stock In ‘Sweet Spot,’ Says Raymond James — Sets $41 Price Target As AI Revenue Hits 70%

Why It Matters: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers compared the situation to “banana-republic-level corruption” on social media, suggesting potential tax implications and questioning why universities face scrutiny for accepting Qatari research funds while the president receives a lavish gift.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the arrangement, stating the gift “complies with all applicable laws” and emphasizing the administration’s commitment to “full transparency.” According to sources cited by ABC News, the aircraft would transfer to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation by January 2029 after Trump’s term ends.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned of “counterintelligence risks” from using a foreign-donated plane.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.