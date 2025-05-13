Snowflake (SNOW) Stock Gains Amid Tech Rally, CPI Miss: What's Going On?

Shares of Snowflake Inc SNOW have climbed 4.9% to $181.90 since Monday's open, tracking broad tech sector gains following a U.S.-China trade breakthrough.

What To Know: The two nations agreed to slash tariffs on each other's goods — U.S. rates falling from 145% to 30%, and China's from 125% to 10% — in a 90-day de-escalation window starting May 14. The move, driven by high-level talks in Geneva, has eased fears of further supply chain disruption and boosted market sentiment.

The truce offers critical relief for enterprise software firms like Snowflake, which are sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and global trade flows. Investors responded positively as the rollback dampens recession concerns and may support business investment and IT spending.

Adding to the tailwinds, April's U.S. Consumer Price Index came in cooler than expected, with headline inflation at 2.3% year-over-year, slightly below forecasts. Core inflation held steady at 2.8%. While this won't likely prompt imminent Fed rate cuts, the miss reassured markets that inflation isn't re-accelerating.

Together, improved geopolitical stability and softer inflation data have brightened the outlook for high-growth tech stocks, positioning Snowflake as a standout beneficiary early in the week.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SNOW has a 52-week high of $194.40 and a 52-week low of $107.13.