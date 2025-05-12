Apple Stock Rises Following US-China Trade Breakthrough

Apple Inc AAPL shares jumped 6.3% to $210.75 on Monday afternoon, following a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the United States and China that could significantly benefit the tech giant's global operations.

What To Know: Apple, heavily reliant on a China-centric supply chain for manufacturing iPhones, MacBooks and other hardware, was a clear beneficiary of the temporary rollback in tariffs announced over the weekend.

The new agreement includes a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs, slashing duties on a broad range of goods from 125% to just 10%, while also lifting Chinese export restrictions on critical materials used in semiconductor and battery production.

This de-escalation eases pressure on Apple's manufacturing partners such as Foxconn and Pegatron, both of which operate extensively in China. The tariff reduction potentially serves as a direct cost relief that could protect Apple's margins heading into its next iPhone cycle.

Additionally, the suspension of non-tariff Chinese sanctions on U.S. firms improves Apple's operating environment in one of its largest markets. With China accounting for roughly 18% of Apple's revenue, the deal could alleviate fears of further regulatory retaliation.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AAPL has a 52-week high of $260.09 and a 52-week low of $169.21.