Next Technology Stock Soars Over 700% On Heavy Volume And Bitcoin Holdings News

Shares of Next Technology Holding Inc NXTT surged by 706% to $2.50 on Friday afternoon, driven by an extremely large spike in trading volume over the company's Bitcoin BTC/USD assets.

Friday’s session volume exploded to 152.165 million shares, dwarfing the 100-day average volume of just 524,333 shares.

What To Know: Fueling the rally was the company's latest disclosure revealing it held approximately 5,833 Bitcoins as of March 31, 2025, with a carrying value of $481.7 million, up from just 833 Bitcoins at the end of 2024. This increase was largely tied to a major crypto acquisition executed in March, which was financed through stock issuance and warrants.

Next Technology, which has dual business focuses in software development and Bitcoin investment, also reported $193.4 million in net income for the first-quarter—almost entirely from unrealized gains on digital assets.

With seemingly little traditional revenue and limited cash on hand, the company's stock price Friday appears to be riding the momentum of its crypto-centric strategy.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NXTT has a 52-week high of $6.00 and a 52-week low of $0.22.