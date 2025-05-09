Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Soars This Week On Q1 Profitability, Up 320% Over Past Year

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV have surged 5.9% to $3.53 this week after the company reported first-quarter results that highlighted rising profitability and continued membership growth, despite a slight revenue miss. Over the past year, CLOV shares have gained 320%.

What To Know: Clover Health operates primarily as a Medicare Advantage insurer, leveraging its proprietary clinical platform, Clover Assistant, to deliver data-driven care to seniors.

The technology is designed to support primary care physicians with real-time, actionable insights, helping reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve patient outcomes.

In the first-quarter, Clover reported revenue of $462.33 million—up 33% year-over-year, though short of the $499.56 million analyst consensus. Medicare Advantage membership reached 103,418, also up 30% from a year earlier

Additionally, medical costs remained in line with expectations, reinforcing the value of Clover's technology-first approach to care management.

Profitability metrics significantly improved: Clover narrowed its GAAP net loss to $1 million from $19 million a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 279% to $26 million and adjusted net income jumped 322% to $25 million.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance, forecasting insurance revenue up to $1.875 billion and adjusted profits as high as $70 million.

Read Also: Cathie Wood Says AI Will ‘Disrupt The Traditional World Order’ And Replace Search Engines Like Google

How To Buy CLOV Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Clover Health’s case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CLOV has a 52-week high of $4.86 and a 52-week low of $0.79.