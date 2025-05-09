Kodak (KODK) Stock Falls 16% After Disappointing Q1 Earnings

Eastman Kodak Co KODK shares dropped 16% to $5.62 on Friday following a weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: The company posted a net loss of $7 million, or a loss of 12 cents per share, a sharp reversal from net income of $32 million, or 30 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue came in at $247 million, down slightly from $249 million a year ago. Operational EBITDA fell 50% to $2 million, primarily due to rising aluminum and manufacturing costs.

Gross profit declined 6% year-over-year to $46 million, and cash flow from operations saw a $55 million drop. Kodak ended the quarter with $158 million in cash, down from $201 million at the end of 2024, driven by ongoing investments in technology, infrastructure, and its Advanced Materials & Chemicals business.

Despite the financial setbacks, Kodak leadership emphasized its long-term strategy, including U.S.-based manufacturing expansions and the development of FDA-regulated pharmaceutical components.

CEO Jim Continenza said the company remains focused on streamlining operations and building future growth amid a challenging business environment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KODK has a 52-week high of $8.24 and a 52-week low of $4.26.