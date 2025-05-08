Bumble (BMBL) Stock Surges 20% After Q1 Results: What's Going On?

Shares of Bumble Inc BMBL jumped 23.9% to $5.44 Thursday afternoon. The company on Wednesday reported mixed first-quarter results.

What To Know: Bumble posted earnings of 13 cents per share, slightly below the 14 cent consensus estimate and down from 19 cents a year ago. Revenue came in at $247.1 million, narrowly beating expectations but marking a 7.7% year-over-year decline.

Despite softening results, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, who returned in March, emphasized a renewed focus on growth, innovation and operational efficiency. The company maintained a steady paying user base of around 4 million, though average revenue per user fell to $20.24 from $21.84.

For the second-quarter, Bumble guided revenue between $235 million and $243 million, below the $243.7 million consensus. Goldman Sachs responded by reaffirming a Buy rating and raising its price target from $8 to $9.

In a move to strengthen leadership, Bumble also appointed Vivek Sagi as CTO, Julie Radford as Chief Communications Officer, and Deirdre Runnette as Chief Legal Officer.

The company also repurchased $28.7 million in shares in the first-quarter under its ongoing buyback program.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BMBL has a 52-week high of $12.49 and a 52-week low of $3.55.