Cantor Equity (CEP) Stock Surges Over 130% On Bitcoin Merger with Twenty One: What's Going On?

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners Inc CEP have surged 139% to $31.36 over the past week following the announcement of a merger with Bitcoin-focused startup Twenty One.

What To Know: The merger, which values the combined entity at $3.6 billion, would make it the third-largest public holder of Bitcoin BTC/USD, behind only Strategy and Tether. Twenty One is backed by major players including Tether, SoftBank and Strike founder Jack Mallers, who will take the helm as CEO of the merged company.

Mallers is best known as the founder of Strike, a prominent Bitcoin payments platform that played a key role in El Salvador's Bitcoin adoption. A vocal Bitcoin advocate, he has been instrumental in advancing Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure on a global scale.

Twenty One currently holds 42,000 Bitcoin and aims to increase that position further. It also raised $585 million to fund additional Bitcoin purchases and business operations. The company plans to focus on Bitcoin-native financial tools, capital markets products and media, highlighting innovative metrics like "Bitcoin Per Share."

Pending shareholder approval, the newly combined company will trade under the ticker symbol "XXI" on the Nasdaq, signaling a bold new chapter in institutional Bitcoin exposure.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CEP has a 52-week high of $39.29 and a 52-week low of $9.99.