Strike CEO Jack Mallers Predicts Bitcoin Could Become The Dominant Store Of Value

Strike CEO Jack Mallers has highlighted Bitcoin's BTC/USD growing dominance in the global store of value market, valued at approximately $400 to $500 trillion.

What Happened: Speaking to Anthony Pompliano at the New York Bitcoin Investor Week from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, Mallers stated that with Bitcoin's market cap at just $1.5 trillion it is still in the early stages of adoption.

It is poised to capture a substantial portion of the global store of value market where assets are held primarily for wealth storage rather than consumption, according to Mallers.

“Product market fit is in what people are calling store of value,” Mallers stated, emphasizing that nearly half of the world's $900 trillion in assets exist for preservation, not spending.

Wall Street's Growing Bitcoin Exposure

Mallers welcomed the rise of Bitcoin ETFs, acknowledging their role in expanding institutional participation: "Bitcoin is a permissionless network… I welcome Wall Street."

He noted that traditional fixed-income assets are losing purchasing power, making Bitcoin an increasingly attractive hedge for institutional investors.

Strike's Bitcoin-First Business Model

Mallers also shared insights into Strike's operational model, revealing that the company operates on a "Bitcoin standard." The payment company Strike converts all cash flows into Bitcoin while maintaining over 85% gross profit margins.

This forces high standards for new initiatives, with Mallers pushing his team to justify new ideas by Bitcoin's historical 60% annual growth rate, “If an employee comes to me and says, ‘I have an idea,’ I ask: ‘Is it 61% good every year?'”

What's Next: On the strategic Bitcoin reserve, Mallers expressed support but warned against overestimating its immediate global impact.

He contrasted the U.S. with El Salvador, which had no national currency before adopting Bitcoin and believes Bitcoin adoption in the U.S. is a pro-growth, pro-technology, pro-energy move.

Looking ahead, Mallers projects Bitcoin could reach "hundreds of trillions" in market cap, translating to a 400-500x increase from today's levels as it cements itself as a dominant store of value.

Image: Shutterstock