Michigan-based automaker Slate Auto is preparing to shake up the electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of its minimalist, highly affordable electric truck, the Slate Truck, which is priced under just $20,000.

What Happened: Slate Auto has revealed a new electric truck that is set to begin production next year. The Slate Truck, a stripped-down model designed for affordability and customization, is expected to make waves in the EV market.

The Slate Truck, which will cost less than $20,000 after federal incentives, can seat two and has a 150-mile range on a single charge. The vehicle comes in a single shade of gray and lacks traditional features like paint, stereo, and touchscreen. Instead, the truck embraces a minimalist design with a focus on personalization.

According to the report by Verge, the design of the truck allows for a low-cost manufacturing approach, which has reportedly caught the attention of major investors, including Jeff Bezos. The vehicle will be engineered and manufactured in the U.S., with the majority of the supply chain also based in the U.S.

The Slate Truck is designed to be highly customizable, enabling owners to personalize every aspect of the vehicle. The company intends to offer DIY kits for easy customization. The vehicle’s body panels are made of durable, scratch-resistant plastic, and the interior is designed for easy upgrading.

Slate’s manufacturing process is significantly simplified by eliminating paint and metal body parts, potentially reducing production costs. The company plans to produce just one vehicle, in one trim, in one color, with upgrades added later.

Preorders for the Slate Truck are now open on Slate’s site, with deliveries expected to start in late 2026.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the Slate Truck signifies a potential shift in the EV market towards affordability and customization.

By stripping down to the basics and focusing on a minimalist design, Slate Auto is challenging traditional manufacturing processes and offering a unique product that stands out in the crowded EV market.

This move could inspire other automakers to follow suit, leading to a broader range of affordable and customizable electric vehicles in the future.

Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo