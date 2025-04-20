Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm Over Impact of Trump's Tariff War: 'People Could Die'

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently highlighted the potentially fatal repercussions of President Donald Trump‘s ongoing tariff war.

What Happened: Cuban, who owns a pharmaceutical company that provides prescription drugs at a substantial discount, voiced his apprehension that the President’s trade war could drive up the prices of essential medications.

In a post on X, Cuban said, “It will get ugly. They also are important to the manufacturers of medications. People could die.”

Cuban also took a jab at those who endorse tariffs but do not strictly purchase American-made goods, branding them as hypocrites. He encouraged them to set an example by backing American manufacturing.

On the other hand, China’s leader Xi Jinping has voiced his resistance to the trade war, underlining that no one emerges victorious in such a situation. Despite some tariffs being put on hold, Trump has upheld a 145% duty on China, the globe’s second-largest economy.

Trump has also refuted allegations that he has approved tariff exemptions for specific electronics, including smartphones, asserting that these products are subject to the current 20% Fentanyl Tariffs and are simply being shifted to a different tariff category.

Regardless of the inconsistent approach to tariffs, White House advisers and Cabinet members have endeavored to convey confidence and tranquility, even as Trump’s recent pronouncements indicate changing narratives.

Why It Matters: The escalating trade war could have far-reaching implications on the global economy and the healthcare sector. The hike in tariffs could lead to an increase in the cost of life-saving medications, posing a significant risk to patients who rely on these drugs.

Moreover, the trade war could also potentially disrupt the supply chain of pharmaceutical companies, further exacerbating the situation.

The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to create uncertainty, impacting global markets and economies.

