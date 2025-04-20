Chinese Stocks Face Delisting Threat, Tariff Concerns, Trump's Threat To Oust Powell, And More: This Week In Economics

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for investors, with significant developments in the global financial markets. From the looming threat of delisting for US-listed Chinese stocks to China’s drastic cut in US oil imports, the escalating trade tensions between the US and China have been a major driving force.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s proposed tariffs continue to stir debate, and his recent threats against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have added another layer of uncertainty. Amid all this, Charles Schwab has some advice for investors.

Let’s dive into the details.

US-Listed Chinese Stocks Face Delisting Threat

Investors holding US-listed Chinese stocks such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc. could soon face serious liquidity risks. The threat of delisting due to geopolitical and regulatory frictions between Washington and Beijing is mounting.

China Slashes US Oil Imports

As US-China trade tensions continue to escalate, Chinese refiners have cut their U.S. oil imports by roughly 90% since 2023, according to Vortexa Ltd. data. Meanwhile, imports of Canadian crude have reached record highs.

Trump Tariffs May Not Ignite Inflation

Despite fears that President Trump’s proposed tariffs could reignite inflation, Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni suggests the reality may be far less alarming. He believes investors and consumers might be overstating the inflationary consequences of what he dubbed Trump’s “Nitro Tariffs,” or TNT.

Trump’s Threat To Oust Powell

During an official Oval Office meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Trump reignited his push against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He warned that he could remove Powell if rate cuts don’t come soon.

Charles Schwab’s Advice for Investors

As the bond market reels from spiking yields and surging volatility, analysts at Charles Schwab suggest that investors prioritize ‘low volatility, high quality’ investments. They believe that the significant yield fluctuations in bond markets are fueled by an unprecedented level of uncertainty.

