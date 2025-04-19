IRS Leadership Shakeup Following Clash With Elon Musk

In a surprising turn of events, the acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been replaced, following a dispute with billionaire Elon Musk. The move comes amidst increasing concerns over Musk’s influence within the Trump administration.

What Happened: The interim head of the IRS, Gary Shapley, was replaced after a disagreement with Musk. The report suggests that Musk, through his Department of Government Efficiency, had pushed for Shapley’s appointment, bypassing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

As per the report by New York Times, Bessent, who was reportedly unaware of Musk’s involvement, expressed his dissatisfaction to President Trump, who then approved the reversal of Shapley’s appointment.

The Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Michael Faulkender, is expected to step in as the acting head of the IRS. He will hold the position until the Senate approves the President’s nominee for the permanent role, former congressman Billy Long.

Also Read: Elon Musk: ‘Digging My Own Grave’ by Tying Himself to DOGE

This leadership change at the IRS is the latest in a series of temporary appointments under the Trump administration.

The previous interim head, Melanie Krause, resigned after the Treasury Department decided to use IRS data to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement in deporting undocumented immigrants.

The IRS has declined to comment on the situation. However, this incident underscores the growing concern over Musk’s influence in the Trump administration, adding to the existing turmoil within the IRS.

Why It Matters: This incident is indicative of the ongoing power struggles within the Trump administration, particularly regarding the influence of private sector figures like Musk.

The frequent changes in leadership at the IRS, a crucial government agency, could potentially impact its effectiveness and stability.

Moreover, the use of IRS data for immigration enforcement has raised ethical and legal questions, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Read Next

Privacy Concerns Emerge As Elon Musk's DOGE Team Seeks Access to Taxpayer Data