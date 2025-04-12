The popularity of Elon Musk has seen a significant downturn, as per a new tracker initiated by polling data analyst Nate Silver.

What Happened: The tracker, which was launched on Friday, indicates that a mere 39.6% of Americans hold a favorable view of Musk, while a majority of 53.5% view him unfavorably.

The tracker has been gathering data since January 2024 and shows a marked decrease in Musk’s popularity following his endorsement of President Donald Trump in July of the preceding year. Musk’s popularity suffered another blow after Trump assumed office and Musk launched DOGE, a move perceived as disruptive to American governmental institutions.

Responding to Silver's post on X announcing the tracker, Musk wrote, "The inevitable outcome of having a political propaganda war waged against me while I have almost no countervailing campaign.”

The inevitable outcome of having a political propaganda war waged against me while I have almost no countervailing campaign and, at times, digging my own grave way better than my enemies do 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2025

The unveiling of the tracker comes in the wake of a Rolling Stone report that b underscored the difficulties senior Trump administration figures faced due to Musk’s behavior. One official likened interacting with Musk to “listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard.”

Why It Matters: The decline in Musk’s popularity is significant, given his status as a prominent figure in the tech industry and his influence on public opinion. His endorsement of President Trump and the launch of DOGE have been controversial moves that have seemingly impacted his public image negatively.

The tracker’s data, which has been collected over a significant period, provides a clear indication of the shift in public sentiment towards Musk.

