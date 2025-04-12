April 12, 2025 2:50 PM 2 min read

Elon Musk: 'Digging My Own Grave' by Tying Himself to DOGE

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The popularity of Elon Musk has seen a significant downturn, as per a new tracker initiated by polling data analyst Nate Silver.

What Happened: The tracker, which was launched on Friday, indicates that a mere 39.6% of Americans hold a favorable view of Musk, while a majority of 53.5% view him unfavorably.

The tracker has been gathering data since January 2024 and shows a marked decrease in Musk’s popularity following his endorsement of President Donald Trump in July of the preceding year. Musk’s popularity suffered another blow after Trump assumed office and Musk launched DOGE, a move perceived as disruptive to American governmental institutions.

Responding to Silver's post on X announcing the tracker, Musk wrote, "The inevitable outcome of having a political propaganda war waged against me while I have almost no countervailing campaign.”

Also Read: Privacy Concerns Emerge As Elon Musk’s DOGE Team Seeks Access to Taxpayer Data

The unveiling of the tracker comes in the wake of a Rolling Stone report that b underscored the difficulties senior Trump administration figures faced due to Musk’s behavior. One official likened interacting with Musk to “listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard.”

Why It Matters: The decline in Musk’s popularity is significant, given his status as a prominent figure in the tech industry and his influence on public opinion. His endorsement of President Trump and the launch of DOGE have been controversial moves that have seemingly impacted his public image negatively.

The tracker’s data, which has been collected over a significant period, provides a clear indication of the shift in public sentiment towards Musk.

Read Next

Tesla’s Biggest Bull Frustrated With Elon Musk’s Focus On DOGE Over Company: ‘Patience Wearing Thin’

Image: Shutterstock

Got Questions? Ask
How will Elon Musk's popularity impact Tesla stock?
Which crypto assets may suffer from Musk's actions?
What implications does DOGE have on cryptocurrency markets?
How might public sentiment affect tech investments?
Will Trump's influence reshape investor confidence?
What sectors could be impacted by Musk's controversies?
Could political endorsements affect market volatility?
How are investors reacting to DOGE's volatility?
Which companies may capitalize on Musk's decline?
Is DOGE a viable investment amid public backlash?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsDogeElon MuskNate Silver

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved