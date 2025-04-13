Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., urged the younger generation to stop focusing on the negative aspects of the current state of the U.S. and instead look forward to a promising future.

What Happened: Speaking to Fox Business, Dimon expressed optimism about the future of the younger generation.

Dimon refuted the idea that the next generation is in a dire situation. During the interaction, he highlighted the massive total net worth of US households, which is anticipated to be inherited by younger generations, and the technological advancements that he believes will allow Gen Z and Gen Alpha to lead long and prosperous lives.

“People say the next generation is in bad shape – Really? They're going to inherit a country that's worth $200-$300 trillion. They're probably going to live to 120. [Artificial intelligence] is going to cure some cancers,” Dimon said.

The Federal Reserve reported last month that the net worth of households had risen to $169 trillion. By 2045, over half of this amount, $84.4 trillion, is projected to be passed down to heirs, marking a significant multigenerational wealth transfer, according to experts at financial services firm Cerulli Associates.

Dimon also stressed the importance of maintaining physical and mental health as part of the younger generation’s preparations for a successful future. He underscored the significance of treating people with fairness, honesty, and respect.

"If you don't take care of your mind, your body, your spirit, your soul, your friends, your family — you're not going to have a great life and enjoy it. Have a little heart and humanity, treat people properly. The way I grew up, the way you treat everyone is fair and honest and forthright and you'll have a great life," he added.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s comments come at a time when the younger generation is grappling with numerous challenges, including economic uncertainty, climate change, and social inequality.

His optimistic outlook is a call to action for the younger generation to leverage the opportunities that lie ahead, such as the anticipated wealth transfer and technological advancements.

Furthermore, his emphasis on health and respect underscores the importance of personal well-being and social values in shaping a prosperous future.

