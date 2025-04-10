SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Is Down 19%: What's Going On?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG shares are trading lower by 19.4% to $11.56 during Thursday’s session. The company earlier announced that Marcel Gani has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective April 8.

Additionally, board member Dirk Hoke has informed the company that he will not seek re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and will step down upon the election of new directors.

What Else: The company clarified that neither departure was due to disagreements regarding operations or governance. In response, the Board adjusted its size—reducing it from ten to nine members effective immediately, with a further reduction to eight members to occur following Hoke's exit.

SolarEdge Technologies’ stock is also likely falling Thursday due to the broader market downturn triggered by renewed economic uncertainty, despite positive inflation data. Investors are digesting tariff pauses and lingering economic risks.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SEDG has a 52-week high of $72.10 and a 52-week low of $10.24.